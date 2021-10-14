Railway Jobs: 10th pass direct recruitment in Railways, more than 2000 trainee posts will be filled without examination, see full details here – RRC Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021 to fill 2226 posts, check details
This is a golden opportunity to do apprenticeship in Railways for 10th, 12th pass candidates. In this recruitment drive, vacancies of various trades including electrician, welder, machinist, fitter, wireman, turner, carpenter, painter will be filled. The last date to submit online application is on or before November 10, 2021. You can apply in time after carefully reading the required information given here. The direct link to Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (RRC WCR Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)
Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Jabalpur Division: 570 posts
Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Bhopal Division: 648 posts
Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Quota Division: 663 posts
Wagon Repair Shop Office, Kota Workshop: 160 posts
Carriage Repair Wagon Shop Office, Bhopal Workshop: 165 posts
WCR / HQ / Jabalpur: 20 posts
Total number of vacancies – 2226 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates should have passed 10th or equivalent examination under 12th examination system with total 50% marks from recognized board. In addition, one must have a national trade certificate in the relevant trade issued by NCVT or SCVT.
Age range
Eligible applicants should be at least 15 years old and at most 24 years old on January 1, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.
Application fee
No fee will be charged from SC / ST / Women / PWD candidates. All other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Candidates pay the examination fee through debit card / credit card / net banking / e-wallet etc.
Selection process
The selection of candidates for West Central Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021 will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in both Matric and ITI examinations.
West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
