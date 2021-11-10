Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Even those who pass 12th get government jobs in Railways, Salary under 7th CPC, see full details – rrc Railway Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Group C Posts, Salary Under 7th CPC
- Great government job opportunity in railways.
- RRC recruitment for Eastern Railway.
- 12th pass can also apply.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 vacancies in Group C Level-2 and 3 and a total of 05 vacancies in Level-4 and 5 (RRC Railway Vacancies 2021) will be filled. Candidates seeking employment in these posts in Railways will be paid under 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). Before applying, read carefully the important information given here such as vacancy details, eligibility, eligibility etc. The Railway Job Notification link is given below.
Remember these dates
Online applications for Eastern Railway Group C posts will start from 12 November 2021
Last date for submission of online application – 11 December 2021
Eligible applicants will have to attend the test, which may be held in January or February 2022.
Who can apply?
Level 4 and 5: Degree in any branch or its equivalent examination from a government recognized university or institute.
Level – 2 and 3: Must have passed Class XII (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a government recognized board / council.
The age limit of the candidate should be more than 18 years and less than 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Selection process
The recruitment will be based on accredited sports performance testing and evaluation as per criteria, educational qualifications etc. Only the candidates who are found suitable in the test will be called for the next stage.
Application fee
All the candidates will have to pay Rs.500 as application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes will have to pay an application fee of Rs.250 / -.
RRC Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification
Notification for sports quota for 2021-22 (open advertisement).
Official website
