Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: No Exam! Railway Recruitment 2021 For Medical Officers, Salary Rs.

Highlights East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Direct recruitment to GDMO posts.

The walk-in interview is scheduled for November 22.

Railway Recruitment 2021:This is a good opportunity to get a job in railways. East Central Railway has issued direct recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in interviews. Interested and eligible candidates can check the recruitment notification by visiting ECR’s official website ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.



When will the walk-in interview for railway recruitment take place?

East Central Railway will conduct walk-in interviews for the posts of Orthopedist, Physician and GDMO on 22 November 2021. Interview will be conducted at Central cum Super Specialty Hospital / ECR / Patna. Candidates wishing to join as Contract Medical Practitioner must apply in the prescribed format given in the detailed notification and submit the place along with self-certified photocopy of the relevant documents by 10.00 am on the date of interview. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Vacancy Details (Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

Orthopedist – 01 posts

Physician – 02 posts

GDMO – 02 posts

Also read: BSF Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for many posts including constable in BSF, apply for 10th pass

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Orthopedist: MS or DNB or D or Ortho, if not MS / General will be preferred. Also GDMO in Surgery, then MD / Medicine, ICU / Trauma with more than 02 years of experience will be preferred.

Physician: General Duty Medical Officer without MD / Drug or DNB / Drug who should have more than 02 years experience in ICU / Trauma.

GDMO: MBBS with over 2 years experience in ICU / Trauma.

Age range

Eligible candidates should not be more than 53 years of age on 05 November 2021. Candidates in reserved category will get concession in higher age limit.

Also read: Find out who has the highest salary, IAS, IRS or IPS and how much benefits they get

What is the pay scale?

Physician – Rs. 95000 per month

General Duty Medical Officer – Rs. 75000 per month

Apart from this, candidates who get government jobs in railways (government jobs 2021) will also get the benefit of applicable allowances and pensions.

Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website