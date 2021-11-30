Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: 12th Pass, Direct Recruitment in Railways for 7th CPC will get equal pay – North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Sports Quota on rrcpryj.org

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has published the notification of North Central Railway Recruitment 2021. Candidates who were preparing for Railway Recruitment have a great opportunity to apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting RRC Prayagraj’s official website rrcpryj.org. The last date for submission of applications is 25th December, 2021.



This recruitment (RRC Railway Recruitment 2021) is mainly done for sports quota candidates. There are vacancies for Boxing, Cricket, Gymnastics, Hockey, Athletes, Powerlifting, Tennis, Table Tennis and Weightlifting. Candidates who get job in Railways will be paid according to 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC). Before applying, read the instructions below (Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF) carefully.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, applications have been invited from male and female candidates in various sports. The total number of vacancies is 21. Vacancies can be checked by visiting the notification link given below.

Who can apply?

Must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent examination from any recognized board. In addition, for a technical position, one must have an Apprenticeship Act or ITI certificate recognized by SCVT or NVCT. The age of the applicant should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years. However, as per government rules, there will be a concession in the upper age limit for the reserved category.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

Grade C Post under Salary Band-1 Rs. 5200 – Rs 20200 + Grade Pay Rs 1900/2000 (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level 02/03).

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on tests and evaluation of sports activities etc.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website