Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: 3093 vacancies for 10th pass in Railways, check RRC notification here

Railway Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has given big news to the 10th pass candidates. Northern Railway Lajpat Nagar Nai has issued short notification (RRC Railway Recruitment 2021) for recruitment of more than 3000 Apprentice posts. If you have passed 10th and got ITI certificate, you can apply online for Railway Bumper Recruitment (Railway Bharati 2021).



As per the short notification issued by the RRC (Railway Recruitment Cell), trainee posts will be recruited for various departments / units or workshops under the Apprentice Act, 1961. The link to apply online will be activated on RRC’s official website on September 20, 2021 at 12 noon at rrcnr.org. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before October 20, 2021.

Vacancy Details (RRC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 3093 vacancies will be filled for trains in various departments or workshops of Northern Railway Lajpat Nagar New Delhi.

Who can apply?

If you have passed 10th (high school) and have completed ITI certificate course in the related business, you can apply. However, for the full details of trade and educational qualifications, one has to wait for the detailed notification. Detailed notification of Railway Recruitment 2021 will be released soon on the official website of RRC.

Here too the apprentice in the train is empty

South East Central Railway (SECR) Bilaspur Division will recruit Apprentice posts in twenty five different trades including COPA, Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician, Painter, Technician (Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021). In which a total of 432 vacancies will be filled. There is a great opportunity for 10th pass and ITI people to apply for Railway Recruitment (Recruitment for ITI Pass). Click here for Railway Recruitment Notification

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Short Notice

