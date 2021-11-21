Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th Pass, 1600+ Vacancies for Various Posts, See Full Details

Highlights Recruitment for various posts in North Central Railway.

Great opportunity for ITI with 10th, 12th.

More than 1600 vacancies will be filled.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced recruitment in North Central Railway (North Central Railway Recruitment 2021). Vacancies will be filled by apprentices for various positions including welder, winder, machinist, carpenter, electrician, painter, mechanic and wireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of North Central Railway rrcpryj.org. The last date for submission of online application is 01 December 2021.



More than 1600 trainee posts in Prayagraj Division, Jhansi Division and Agra Division will be filled by RRC through North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 (Railway Jobs) Campaign. Carefully read the important information given here before applying for railway jobs. The direct link of Railway Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancies Here

Prayagraj Division: 703 posts

Jhansi Division: 480 posts

Workshop Jhansi: 185 posts

Agra Division: 296 posts

Total number of vacancies – 1664

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Must have passed 10th (Matric) or equivalent examination with at least 50% marks from any recognized board. In addition, ITI or National Certificate recognized by NCVT or SCVT is required in the respective trade.

Age limit

The age limit of eligible candidates to apply should be minimum 15 years and maximum 24 years on 01 December 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Application fee

All applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will not have to pay any application fee. Fees have to be paid online.

Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website