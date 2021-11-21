Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th Pass, 1600+ Vacancies for Various Posts, See Full Details
- Recruitment for various posts in North Central Railway.
- Great opportunity for ITI with 10th, 12th.
- More than 1600 vacancies will be filled.
More than 1600 trainee posts in Prayagraj Division, Jhansi Division and Agra Division will be filled by RRC through North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 (Railway Jobs) Campaign. Carefully read the important information given here before applying for railway jobs. The direct link of Railway Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Railway Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancies Here
Prayagraj Division: 703 posts
Jhansi Division: 480 posts
Workshop Jhansi: 185 posts
Agra Division: 296 posts
Total number of vacancies – 1664
Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)
Must have passed 10th (Matric) or equivalent examination with at least 50% marks from any recognized board. In addition, ITI or National Certificate recognized by NCVT or SCVT is required in the respective trade.
Age limit
The age limit of eligible candidates to apply should be minimum 15 years and maximum 24 years on 01 December 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.
Application fee
All applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will not have to pay any application fee. Fees have to be paid online.
Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
