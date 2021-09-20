Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of Vacancies for Passing 10th in Railways, see details

Golden opportunity to pass 10th.

Apply by October 03.

Railway Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: There is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to apply for railway jobs. Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 notification has been issued for Apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. There are many vacancies including machinist, electrician, welder, fitter, turner, painter, AC mechanic. Interested and eligible candidates can register online on or before October 3, 2021.



A total of 492 vacancies in various trades will be filled here through the Railway Recruitment 2021 campaign. Candidates can visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org for more details of the posts. The direct link to Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 notification is given below. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before applying for the posts.

Vacancy Details (Indian Railways Vacancy 2021 Details)

Fitter – 200 posts

Turner – 20 posts

Machinist – 56 posts

Welder – 88 posts

Electrician 112 posts

Refrigerator and AC Mechanic – 04 posts

Painter – 12 posts

Total number of vacancies – 492 posts

Who can apply?

Passed 10th board exam or any other equivalent exam from any recognized board. The Board must be recognized by the Council of Board of School Education in India, COBSE. The candidate should have passed the ITI exam in the relevant trade and should have a temporary or final certificate. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Candidates should be at least 15 years of age and below 24 years of age on 15th September 2021. However, as a rule some age relaxation is allowed.

Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates for the trainee posts will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared by Railways. The merit list is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in their matriculation examination or any other equivalent examination. Candidates shortlisted for the posts will be notified by issuing a call letter on their respective mail IDs.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

Register here for Apprentice Recruitment