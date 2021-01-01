Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: No Exam! Railway Recruitment 2021 can apply for various Trade Apprentices, 10th and Eti Pass

10th pass and golden opportunity for ITI.

You can apply till October 10.

Railway Recruitment 2021:There is good news for young people waiting for train recruitment. The South East Central Railway (SECR) Bilaspur Division has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentice posts in 25 different trades including COPA, Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician, Painter, Technician (Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021) on the official website secr.indianrailways. gov.in has been released.



Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021 will fill a total of 432 vacancies in various trades in South East Central Railway. There is a great opportunity for 10th pass and ITI people to apply for Railway Recruitment (Recruitment for ITI Pass). The important link of railway recruitment information and notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (Railway SECR Vacancy 2021 Details)

Copa – 90 Posts, Stenographer (English & Hindi) – 30 Posts, Fitter – 125 Posts, Electrician – 40 Posts, Wireman – 25 Posts, Electronic Mechanic – 06 Posts, RAC Mechanic – 15 Posts, Welder – 20 Posts, Plumber – 04 Post, Painter – 10 Post, Carpenter – 13 Post, Machinist – 05 Post, Turner – 05 Post, Sheet Metal Worker – 04 Post, GAS Cutter – 05 Post, Sheet Metal Worker – 05 Post, DRSER – 05 Post, Sheet Metal Worker – 05 Posts, DRS Laboratory Technician Pathology – 03 Posts, Medical Laboratory Technician Cardiology – 02 Posts, Hospitals & Occupational Health Centers Mechanical Medical Equipment – 01 Post, Dental Laboratory Technician – 02 Posts, Physiotherapy Technician – 02 Posts, Hospital Management Technician – 01 Post and Radiology Technician – 02 posts

Who can apply? (Eligibility criteria)

Candidates who want to apply for these posts should have passed 10th (10 + 2). Also, they should have passed ITI course in the relevant trade from a recognized institute. The age limit of the candidate should be more than 15 years and less than 24 years.

Scholarships will be available during the trainee training

Selected candidates will be appointed as trainees and will be trainees for one year for each trade. They will be paid during the training as per the rules of Chhattisgarh State Government. Their training period will end once the apprenticeship is completed. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI.

How to apply?

Applications will be available online from September 11, 2021. Eligible candidates have to apply by visiting apprenticeshipindia.org. The application deadline is October 10, 2021 or earlier.

