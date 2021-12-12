Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to get job in Central Railway without examination, 12th pass can also apply – rrc Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, 12th pass can apply

Highlights A golden opportunity in a railway job.

Central Railway Recruitment.

12th pass and ITI people can also apply.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell has issued notification for recruitment of various posts in Central Railway under Sports Quota. This is a great opportunity for eligible candidates preparing for Railway Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on RRC CR’s official website rrccr.com. Online applications will start from 13th December 2021.



A total of 21 posts of level 5/4 and 3/2 will be filled under sports quota through RRC Railway Recruitment 2021 campaign. Important information about railway recruitment like important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications and application fee etc. is given here. Eligible candidates can apply online till December 27, 2021. A direct link to the detailed notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (RRC Central Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

Level 5/4: 3 posts

Level 3/2: 18 posts

Total Vacancies in Central Railway – 21

Who can apply?

Level 5/4: Candidate must have a minimum bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Level 3/2: Passed 12th or Matric Plus Course Completed by Board Approved Law Apprentice or Matric Plus ITI Pass Certificate Approved by NCVT or SCVT.

Age range

The age limit for applying for Central Railway jobs should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be recruited on trial basis. The test will be of 40 marks, in which the candidates who get 25 marks or more will be selected for the next round.

Application fee

All the candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / – with a provision to refund Rs.400 / – to those who are eligible and appear in the test as per the notification. Application fee for SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / PWD / Women category candidates is Rs. Is 250.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website