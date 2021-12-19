Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for 10th Pass in South Central Railway, get this salary – South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 to fill Group C posts, check government job details

Highlights Great job opportunity in railways.

Recruitment for South Central Railway 10th Pass.

You can apply online till January 17, 2022.

Railway Recruitment 2021: This is a great opportunity to get a job in railways. South Central Railway has issued notification for recruitment of Group C posts. Recruitment process will be completed under sports quota. Recruitment for Grade Pay Level 3/2 group posts in 7th CPC (7th Pay Commission) for the year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in or follow the instructions given below for more details.



Online applications for South Central Railway recruitment have started from 18th December. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format till January 17, 2022. A total of 21 vacancies in Group C posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed 10th or SSC or ITI equivalent can apply for this post. The minimum age requirement for the post is 18 years while the maximum age limit for the post is 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: UP NHM Jobs: 2900+ vacancies for many posts including Lab Technician, 12th pass.

Selection Process for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates. The maximum score is 40 for sports skills, physical fitness and coach’s observation during the test;

How much is the salary?

Candidates looking for Group C posts in South Central Railway will get Rs. 5200 to Rs. As per 20200, pay band-I grade pay will be Rs.2000 or Rs.1900.

Also read: AIIMS Jobs 2021: More than 100 vacancies for AIIMS faculty posts here, salary up to Rs. 2.20 lakhs

Application fee

The application fee for all categories is Rs.500. Application fee for SC / ST Community, Women, Minority and Economically Backward Class candidates is Rs. Is 250.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website link