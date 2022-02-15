Railway Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2022: Thousands of Vacancies for 10th Pass in Railways, Here is the link to apply, Check Details

Education

Railway Recruitment 2022: Railways had invited applications for thousands of posts for the 10th pass, the last date of which is approaching. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) had started filling applications for trainee recruitment 2022 in Central Railway from January 17. If you have not yet applied, you can apply online by visiting the official website of Central Railway rrccr.com as soon as possible.

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up more than 2000 vacancies for apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application till 16th February 2022. Below is the important information and direct link of Railway Recruitment 2022 notification.

Vacancy details
As per the notification issued by RRC, a total of 2422 posts of RRC Central Railway Trade Apprentice will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include 1659 posts in Mumbai cluster, 418 posts in Bhusawal cluster, 152 posts in Pune cluster, 114 posts in Nagpur cluster and 79 posts in Solapur cluster.

Educational Qualification
Must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) examination from a recognized board or institution with at least 50% marks. In addition the relevant trade must have ITIT certificate.

Age range
Eligible applicants must be at least 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age on January 17, 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

RRC Railway Recruitment Selection Process
Eligible applicants for the post of Apprentice will be selected without examination. The merit list will be prepared by the RRC on the basis of the marks obtained in the 10th examination and the marks obtained in ITI, through which the eligible candidates will be selected on cluster or unit wise basis. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee
General, OBC and economically backward candidates will have to pay Rs. No application fee will be charged from other candidates. Pay application fee by e-challan or debit card, credit card or net banking.

Apply online from here

RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

