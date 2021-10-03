Railway Jobs: RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Recruitment of 10th Pass in Railways, Total 2945 Vacancies, See Details – RRC Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2945 Trade Apprentice Posts, Check Details

Eastern Railway recruited more than 2000 trainees.

Apply online by November 3rd.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued notification of Apprentice Recruitment 2021. If you are preparing for Railway Recruitment 2021, you can apply for this vacancy. RRC Recruitment As per 2021 Eastern Railway notification, more than 2000 trade apprentice posts will be filled here. Online applications will start from October 4, 2021.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Eastern Railway (Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021) by visiting the official website rrcer.com. The application process will continue until 6 pm on November 3, 2021. The list of selected candidates will be announced on 18 November 2021 by the Railway Recruitment Cell. The final selection of candidates will be done after the document verification round. Important information of Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (RRC Railway Vacancy Details)

Howrah- 659

Sealdah – 1123

Asansol – 167

Malda- 43

Kancharapara- 190

Liluah- 85

Jamalpur – 678

Total Vacancies – 2945 Vacancies

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 should have passed high school (class 10) from any recognized board with at least 50 percent marks. In addition, candidates must be medically fit to be trained under the Trainee Act, 1961 and the Trainee Rules, 1992.

Age range

Candidates applying for this post should have a maximum age of 15 years and a maximum age of 24 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are exempted from fees as per government norms.

RRC Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

Notification Act 2020-21