Education

Railway Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Great Opportunity for 10th, 12th Pass

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Railway Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Great Opportunity for 10th, 12th Pass
Written by admin
Railway Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Great Opportunity for 10th, 12th Pass

Railway Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Great Opportunity for 10th, 12th Pass

For those looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022), the railways have left a number of vacancies. South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts. The recruitment will be for a total of 21 posts. The recruitment will be done under sports quota. Online application for these posts has started. Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Group C till March 5, 2022. All aspiring players who have participated in the sport of Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cross Country, Handball, Hockey, Kho-Kho and Table Tennis can apply for this recruitment.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Here are the vacancy details

Educational Qualification
Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for these posts should have passed 12th with sports success. However, candidates who have just passed 10th can apply for Technician.

Level 4 and 5: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with sports success.

That would be the choice
Candidates will be selected on the basis of accredited sports performance and assessment of academic quality as per the criteria of sports skills, physical fitness and observation of coaches during trails. The selection will be based on performance in the sports tests and the documents will be scrutinized by the nominated selection committee for finalization.

Apply like this
Interested candidates can submit online application on or before March 5, 2022. To apply, candidates have to go to secr.indianrailways.gov.in and fill up the application. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and much more.

READ Also  rbi.org.in: RBI Recruitment Results 2021: RBI Officers Grade B Final Results Announced, Check Link - rbi Recruitment Grade B Final Results 2021 Announced on rbi.org.in

Click here for instructions.

#Railway #Jobs #Vacancies #posts #Railways #Great #Opportunity #10th #12th #Pass

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment