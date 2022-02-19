Railway Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Great Opportunity for 10th, 12th Pass

For those looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022), the railways have left a number of vacancies. South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts. The recruitment will be for a total of 21 posts. The recruitment will be done under sports quota. Online application for these posts has started. Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Group C till March 5, 2022. All aspiring players who have participated in the sport of Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cross Country, Handball, Hockey, Kho-Kho and Table Tennis can apply for this recruitment.Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for these posts should have passed 12th with sports success. However, candidates who have just passed 10th can apply for Technician.

Level 4 and 5: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with sports success.

That would be the choice

Candidates will be selected on the basis of accredited sports performance and assessment of academic quality as per the criteria of sports skills, physical fitness and observation of coaches during trails. The selection will be based on performance in the sports tests and the documents will be scrutinized by the nominated selection committee for finalization.

Apply like this

Interested candidates can submit online application on or before March 5, 2022. To apply, candidates have to go to secr.indianrailways.gov.in and fill up the application. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and much more.

Click here for instructions.