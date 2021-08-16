Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav: Ram Vilas Paswan Government Bungalow at 12 Janpath in Delhi has been handed over to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The government bungalow of the late former Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan at 12 Janpath in Delhi has now been handed over to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. It was the official address of the Bengal LJP in Delhi, where party meetings are also held. Chirag Paswan was living in this bungalow with his family. Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras has got the bungalow of former MP Sharad Yadav. Sharad Yadav lives in a bungalow at 7 Tughlaq Road Lutyens Delhi.The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had issued a notice to Chirag Paswan and others to vacate the bungalow. Chirag Paswan had then asked for some time to vacate the bungalow, a ministry official said, adding that the bungalow is for Union ministers. Chirag Paswan is definitely an MP but not a Union Minister.

Pashupati Paras refused to take Ram Vilas to Bengal

Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras was made a minister in the Narendra Modi-led government last month. Pashupati Paras refused to take over the bungalow due to his ongoing feud with his nephew Chirag over the LJP. It is said that Union Minister Pashupati Paras said that if he took Bengal, it would send the wrong message.

The notice was served last month

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan lived in the bungalow for nearly three decades until his death in October last year. He is survived by his wife, son Chirag Paswan and other family members. Last July, the notice was issued by the Directorate of Property, which comes under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the leading Dalit leaders in the country

Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the leading Dalit leaders in the country. He died in October last year at the age of 74. From 1989, he was a minister at the Center in the governments of various ideological parties.

