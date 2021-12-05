Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called him as the DM of Balasore, PMO

Ashwini Vaishnav said, “I feel that the experience we gain in any journey in life has significance everywhere. As an officer, the rules and regulations and the challenges faced by the government employees are known to all.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav mentioned the incident during a news channel program when he was working as District Magistrate in Balasore, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called him in the PMO. Ashwini Vaishnav told that in 1999, a super cyclone came in Balasore, Odisha. He said that then the district’s team, public representatives, MLAs and other people had done a very good job.

In fact, in the program of News 18 India, Ashwini Vaishnav was asked to tell about the incident how the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called him when he was the DM of Balasore. On this Ashwini Vaishnav said, “The team of the district had done a great job, the work was done by the team and I got the benefit.” He further said that I do not know how he chose.

On a question asked about the challenges in handling the responsibility of three ministries, the Railway Minister said, “Well, I am enjoying the work.” Ashwini Vaishnav said that full cooperation is being given by the officers and other employees. He further said, “Where there is a need, full support is being provided, and there is a problem somewhere or some senior officers had to go on leave, still everything is fine.” Ashwini Vaishnav said that work together, work hard, develop and get promotion.

On the condition of the railway station, signals and the reasons for the late running of trains, Ashwini Vaishnav said, “If you look at the railways of 10-12 years ago, a different picture would have emerged. But the way we look at the condition of any station and tracks in the last seven years, the standard of cleanliness that PM Modi has brought, for example, Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal or Gandhinagar station. You see the Vande Bharat train, many such works have been done in the last seven years which have to be taken forward.