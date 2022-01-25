Railway Ministry Warned candidates railway property tampered with will be ineligible for lifelong job

This statement of the ministry has come a day after the incident of youths sitting on railway tracks at many places including Patna during the demonstration in Bihar.

Railways has warned of strict action against those who cause damage to railway property and affect rail operations if their demands are not met. The department says that not only does this harm the railways, but lakhs of people traveling on the train and those who are sitting at the stations waiting for their trains also have to face great difficulties.

The department said on Tuesday that the recruitment of candidates and others involved in illegal activities, including vandalism during the protest, will be banned in the Railways. This statement of the Railways has come a day after the incident of youths sitting on railway tracks at many places including Patna during the demonstration in Bihar.

In a general notice, the Railways said, “Such directionless activities are the culmination of indiscipline, which renders such persons ineligible for recruitment in Railways. Videos of such activities will be tested. There will be a life ban on the recruitment of candidates or other job seekers involved in illegal activities in the Railways. Such people will themselves be responsible for police action against them.

The candidates had staged the protest over the alleged irregularities in the results of the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) examination. The protest continued till late Monday evening. This led to the cancellation of at least five long-distance trains in Patna, while several trains had to be diverted at the Rajendra Nagar terminal due to track disruptions. Officials said that the Railways has appealed to the coaching centers to spread awareness among the candidates.

It is worth noting that around 1.25 crore candidates had appeared for the NTPC exam, the result of which was declared earlier this month. The Railways had earlier said that it is looking at filling up 35,281 posts. Of these, 24,281 posts in 13 categories were for graduates and 11,000 posts in six categories were for non-graduates. These 13 categories were divided into five groups based on the 7th Central Pay Commission pay scale level (Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6).

These posts include Train Assistant, Guard, Junior Clerk, Samaypal and Station Master. The starting salary for getting a level 2 job is around Rs 19,000 and it is necessary to pass class 12. For Level-6 posts like Station Master, graduation is a must, but the starting salary is around Rs 35,000. The candidates allege that during the Computer Based Test-I held last year, candidates with higher qualifications appeared in the Level 2 examination.

One candidate wrote on social media, “If these candidates sit for such jobs, how can we even imagine getting these jobs which are meant for us?” Officials said the problem is that railways are highly qualified. Cannot deter candidates from appearing in examinations requiring lesser qualifications.