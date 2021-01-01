Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 192 apprenticeship posts at rwf.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Apprenticeship for the year 2021-22. Only those candidates who have registered their names with employment offices falling within the state of Karnataka are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that the registration should be current and valid as on the date of issue of notification.

12,261/- per month during the period of their apprenticeship in the trade of Fitter, Machinist, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Turner, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic in various trades. CNC Programming-cum- Operator will be given stipend @ Rs.10,899/- per month and will be paid as per extant rules as amended from time to time.

Candidates willing to apply for the post of Trade Apprentice must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks from recognized board. Candidates should also possess National Trade Certificate in the relevant trade, issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

According to the notification released by Rail Wheel Factory, the total number of Fitter posts is 85, out of which total number of vacancies are 13 for SC category candidates, 6 for ST category, 23 for OBC category candidates and 43 for unreserved category. The posts are vacant. The number of vacancies of Machinist is 31, out of which the total number of vacancies for SC category candidates is 5, 2 for ST category, 8 for OBC category and 16 for unreserved category. The total number of vacancies of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) is 8.

1 post is reserved for SC category and ST category candidates, 2 posts are vacant for OBC category and 4 posts are vacant for unreserved category. The number of vacancies for Turner are 5. Out of the total posts, 1,1 posts are reserved for SC and OBC category candidates. The number of vacancies for unreserved category candidates is 3. The total number of vacancies of CNC Programming Co-Operator (COE Group) is 23. There are 3 posts for SC category candidates, 2 posts for ST category, 6 posts for OBC category and 12 posts for unreserved category candidates. For full details of vacancies, candidates see official notification.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website rwf.indianrailways.gov.in. Offline applications can be sent along with the documents to the office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Personnel Department, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru-560064 on or before 13 September 2021.

