Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1600 vacancies Check last date salary eligibility criteria at rrcpryj.org

Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways is going through the application process for recruitment to more than 1,600 apprentice posts. As per the notification on Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) website, the vacancies are for RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj. The application process for 1,664 Act Apprentice posts was started on August 2, 2021 in locations like Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj Divisions. Those candidates who are eligible for this recruitment can apply through official website.

Prayagraj Division: 703 Vacancies in Mechanical and Electrical Departments

Agra Division: 296 Vacancies

Jhansi Division: 480 Vacancies

Jhansi Workshop Division: 185 Vacancies

To apply for the posts of Apprentice, candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with minimum 50% marks. For Trade Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman & Carpenter, minimum educational qualification should be class 8 pass with ITI certificate. SC, ST, PWD or women candidates will not have to pay the application fee. Other candidates have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. The last date to apply for these posts is September 1, 2021.

To apply in Indian Railways Recruitment 2021, the minimum age of the candidates is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from September 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification. To apply for these posts, candidate can apply for 1664 vacancies for apprentice through official website of railways rrcpryi.org.