Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now for Group C post RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway (WR) is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts under Sports Quota to fulfill 21 vacancies. All the candidates having requisite qualification and experience can submit application through online mode at rrc-wr.com on or before 3rd September 2021.

According to the notification issued by Western Railway (WR), candidates willing to apply for these posts should have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent examination, and must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates see the official notification.

Recruitment will be based on sports achievements, test and evaluation of educational qualification. Only candidates found fit in the trial will be considered for the next stage. To apply for these posts, candidates must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category) or World Cup (Junior / Youth / Senior Category) / World Championships (Junior / Senior Category) / Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Should have secured at least third place. To apply for Level 4 and 5, the candidate must have a graduate from a recognized institute. On the other hand, to apply for Level 1 and 2, candidates should have passed 12th. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

According to the official notification, the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 2 will be given a salary of Rs 19900 to 63200 and the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 3 will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to 69100. Selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 4 will be given pay scale from Rs.25500 to Rs.81100. At the same time, the selected candidates on the posts of Pay Matrix Level 5 will be given a pay scale from Rs 29200 to Rs 92300. Interested candidates can submit application through online mode on or before 3rd September 2021.

