Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Online East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2206 Apprentice Posts at rrcecr.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 notification has been issued by the railways. The application process has started from October 5, 2021 for 2206 posts of Apprentices. Candidates can get more details at rrcecr.gov.in. Through this recruitment, a total of 2206 vacancies for Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot / PT, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal, Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop / Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop / Samastipur and Sonpur Division. Will be filled

The candidates who will be selected will be given training in the divisions or units falling under East Central Railway. To apply for the posts, candidates must be at least 15 years and not more than 24 years of age as on November 1, 2021. However, age relaxation is allowed to reserved category candidates. There is an age relaxation of up to 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST community. Also, OBC candidates are allowed an age relaxation of 3 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply in East Central Railway Recruitment 2021, candidates should have 10th pass with 50 percent marks from a recognized institute. Also, candidates should have ITI in relevant trade from recognized institute. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of merit list.

Danapur Division – 675

Dhanbad Division – 156

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay – 135

Samastipur Division – 81

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal – 892

Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop – 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur – 110

Sonpur Division – 47

While applying, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The application fee for the form is non-refundable. Also, while filling the application form, candidates have to upload the required documents like scanned photograph. Candidates must read the official notification before applying.