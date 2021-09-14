Railway Recruitment 2021: apply online for Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for the 432 Apprentice posts in various trades on its official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply online is October 11, 2021.

According to the notification issued by the Railways, to apply for these posts, the candidate should have passed class 10th or its equivalent with minimum 50% aggregate marks from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have ITI in relevant trades from a recognized institute.

Vacancy Details : 15 Posts of Stenographer (English), 15 Posts of Stenographer (Hindi), 125 Posts of Fitter, 40 Posts of Electrician, 25 Posts of Wireman, 06 Posts of Electronic Mechanic, 15 Posts of RAC Mechanic, Welder 20 posts, 04 posts of plumber, 10 posts of painter, 05 posts of machinist, 05 posts of turner, 05 posts of sheet metal worker, 04 posts of draftsman/civil, 20 posts of gas cutter, 02 posts of dresser, 02 posts of dental lab 02 posts of Technician, 02 posts of Physiotherapy Technician etc. For full details of vacant posts, candidates see official notification.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation and ITI examinations. Candidates will have to mention their class 10 and ITI marks in the application form. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Selected candidates will be recruited as Apprentices for a period of 1 year.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the homepage of Apprenticeship India Portal apprenticeshipindia.org.

Step 2: Click on SECR apprentice recruitment link.

Step 3: Candidates enter the requested information and complete your registration by paying the registration fee.

Step 4: Once the registration is complete, take a print out.

Candidates age should not be more than 15 years and not more than 24 years as on July 1, 2021 to apply for these posts. The upper age limit is relaxable by three years for OBC, five years for SC/ST applicants and 10 years for ex-servicemen and PWD. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

