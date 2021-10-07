Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Apprentice Posts at www.rrchubli.in before 3 November. Check here for latest updates

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 You can apply through the official website till November 3. The application process for the recruitment of apprentice posts has been started from 4 October 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 904 Apprentice posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 237 posts of Hubli Division, 217 posts of Carriage Repair Workshop (Hubli), 230 posts of Bengaluru Division, 177 posts of Mysore Division and 43 posts of Central Workshop (Mysore).

For recruitment to the post of Apprentice, the candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized board with minimum 50% marks. Apart from this, the candidate should have passed National Council for Vocational Training or National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training in the relevant trade. (NCVT / SCVT) National Trade Certificate issued by Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 15 years to 24 years for recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates South Western Railway ApprentOfficial website for ice recruitment 2021 http://www.rrchubli.in But you can apply on or before 3rd November. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. For any issue candidates can contact through email id [email protected] Check official website for more details.

