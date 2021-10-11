Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Apprentice Posts at www.rrchubli.in. Check here for latest updates

Railway Recruitment 2021: recruitment cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 904 posts of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. all interested candidates South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 official website for rrchubli.in But you can apply till 3 November. The application process for recruitment on these has been started from 4 October 2021.

Through this process, 237 posts of Hubli Division, 217 posts of Carriage Repair Workshop (Hubli), 230 posts of Bengaluru Division, 177 posts of Mysore Division and 43 posts of Central Workshop (Mysore) will be recruited. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Then the candidates will be appointed for one year training.

According to the official notification, for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board. Apart from this, the age of the candidate for recruitment should be between 15 years to 24 years. However, there will be a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for SC/ ST category candidates and 3 years for OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, PWD category candidates will get 10 years relaxation in the upper age limit. For detailed information candidates check official notification.

All the candidates interested in the recruitment of Apprentice posts in Railways can apply on the official website rrchubli.in by 3 November. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Check official website for more details.

Apart from this, Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 3093 Apprentice posts. All Interested candidates may apply online through official website rrcnr.org latest by 20 October 2021.