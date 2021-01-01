Railway Recruitment 2021: apply online for group c post at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment 2021: Here is a great opportunity for job seekers in Indian Railways as Railway is inviting applications to fill 21 vacancies. Indian Railways is recruiting candidates to fill various Group C posts through Sports Quota.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of RRC of Western Railway: rrc-wr.com. The process of registration started from August 4 and the last date for submission of applications is September 3. All the posts that are filled through RRC Western Railway Recruitment are unreserved for both male and female candidates.

Recruitment will be based on sports achievements, test and evaluation of educational qualification. Only the candidates found fit in the trial will be considered for the next stage. To apply for these posts, candidates must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category) or World Cup (Junior / Youth / Senior Category) / World Championships (Junior / Senior Category) / Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Should have secured at least third place. To apply for Level 4 and 5, the candidate must have a graduate from a recognized institute. On the other hand, to apply for Level 1 and 2, candidates should have passed 12th. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

According to the notification issued by Western Railway (WR), candidates willing to apply for these posts should have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent examination, and must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates see the official notification.

Salary will be like this:

Level 2: Rs 19,900-63,200

Level 3: Rs 21,700-69,100

Level 4: Rs 25,500-81,100

Level 5: Rs 29,200-92,300

The RRC said in the notification that the candidates will be selected on the basis of trials, assessment of sports achievements and academic merit.