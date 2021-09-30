Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply online for ICF is Hiring Apprentices Without Exam

Railway Recruitment 2021: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has released the notification for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 782 apprentice posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for these posts is 26 October.

According to the official notification, 582 posts of Apprentice (Ex-ITI) and Apprentice (Fresher) – 200 posts are vacant. There will be no written test for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice and candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their marks in class 10 and 12 (scheduled differently according to the posts). Candidates will be selected for these posts through merit list to be prepared on the basis of educational qualification.

Candidates applying for these posts should have passed 10th or 12th with minimum 50% marks from any recognized board. Also, should have ITI in relevant trade. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The age of the candidate applying for these posts should be between 15 years to 24 years as on October 26, 2021. There is a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC candidates while 5 years relaxation will be given in the upper age limit for SC and ST category candidates.

10th pass fresher candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 6000 per month. On the other hand, 12th pass fresher candidates will be given stipend of Rs 7000 per month and X ITI candidates will get Rs 7000 per month. Interested candidates will have to apply for these posts by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is October 26, 2021.

