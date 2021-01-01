Railway Recruitment 2021: apply online for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 Group C post at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways has invited applications to fill up the posts of Railway Group C. Indian Railways has invited applications from candidates to fill up 21 Group C posts through sports quota. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of RRC of Western Railway: rrc-wr.com. The process of registration started from August 4 and the last date for submission of applications is September 3.

Candidates wishing to apply for Level 2 and Level 3 posts must have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent, and to apply for Level 4 and Level 5 posts, graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Must have degree. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates see the official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category) or World Cup (Junior / Youth / Senior Category) / World Championships (Junior / Senior Category) / Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Should have secured at least third place. To apply for Level 4 and 5, the candidate must have a graduate from a recognized institute. On the other hand, to apply for Level 1 and 2, candidates should have passed 12th. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

According to the notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell, the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 2 will be given a pay scale of Rs 19900 to 63200 and the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 3 will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to 69100. Selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 4 will be given pay scale from Rs.25500 to Rs.81100. At the same time, the selected candidates on the posts of Pay Matrix Level 5 will be given a pay scale from Rs 29200 to Rs 92300.