Railway Recruitment 2021: More than 2000 Apprentice Posts are being filled in Railways, 10th-ITI Pass is applicable, see details – East Central Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021, 10th Pass can apply for 2206 posts.

Highlights Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Vacancies for more than 2000 posts.

10th and ITI pass candidates apply online.

Railway Recruitment 2021:Indian Railways has issued notification for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021. There is an opportunity to apply for more than 2000 trainee positions. Candidates who have passed 10th pass and ITI certificate can apply for Railway Recruitment. The last date to submit online application is November 5, 2021.



There are more than 2000 vacancies in the railways

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of East Central Railway at rrcecr.gov.in. About 2206 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive (East Central Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021).

Vacancy details

Danapur Division: 675 posts

Dhanbad Division: 156 posts

Sonpur Division: 47 posts

Plant Depot / Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay: 135

Samastipur Division: 81 posts

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal: 892 posts

Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop: 110 posts

Mechanical Workshop / Samastipur: 110 posts

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: More than 4000 vacancies in Railways, apply for 10th pass, see full details

Selection process

The selection of candidates for a particular section or unit will be based on a merit list prepared keeping in view the marks obtained in 10th and the percentage obtained by the candidates in the ITI examination which gives equal weight to both.

How to prepare Railway Apprentice Quality List?

The selected candidates will be trained in a special department or unit under East Central Railway. There will be no centralized quality list. Instead a quality list will be created section wise or unit wise.

Also read: Metro Rail Jobs: Get a job in Metro Rail without exams, graduates apply, salary up to Rs 2.25 lakh

Who can apply?

Must have passed 10th (10 + 2) with 50% marks in total from recognized board. Also, ITI pass certificate from NCVT accredited institution in the respective trade.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The age limit of eligible candidates should not be less than 15 years and not more than 24 years on 01 January 2021. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website