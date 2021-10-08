Railway Recruitment 2021: More than 2000 Apprentice Posts are being filled in Railways, 10th-ITI Pass is applicable, see details – East Central Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021, 10th Pass can apply for 2206 posts.
Highlights
- Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.
- Vacancies for more than 2000 posts.
- 10th and ITI pass candidates apply online.
There are more than 2000 vacancies in the railways
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of East Central Railway at rrcecr.gov.in. About 2206 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive (East Central Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021).
Vacancy details
Danapur Division: 675 posts
Dhanbad Division: 156 posts
Sonpur Division: 47 posts
Plant Depot / Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay: 135
Samastipur Division: 81 posts
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal: 892 posts
Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop: 110 posts
Mechanical Workshop / Samastipur: 110 posts
Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: More than 4000 vacancies in Railways, apply for 10th pass, see full details
Selection process
The selection of candidates for a particular section or unit will be based on a merit list prepared keeping in view the marks obtained in 10th and the percentage obtained by the candidates in the ITI examination which gives equal weight to both.
How to prepare Railway Apprentice Quality List?
The selected candidates will be trained in a special department or unit under East Central Railway. There will be no centralized quality list. Instead a quality list will be created section wise or unit wise.
Also read: Metro Rail Jobs: Get a job in Metro Rail without exams, graduates apply, salary up to Rs 2.25 lakh
Who can apply?
Must have passed 10th (10 + 2) with 50% marks in total from recognized board. Also, ITI pass certificate from NCVT accredited institution in the respective trade.
Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
The age limit of eligible candidates should not be less than 15 years and not more than 24 years on 01 January 2021. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.
East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
#Railway #Recruitment #Apprentice #Posts #filled #Railways #10thITI #Pass #applicable #details #East #Central #Railway #Trainee #Recruitment #10th #Pass #apply #posts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.