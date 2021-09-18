Railway Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced to apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for 339 Trade Apprentice vacancies under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Nagpur Division and Workshop Motibagh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for SECR Vacancy is October 5, 2021.

According to the notification issued by South East Central Railway (SECR), candidates should have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system with minimum 50% marks from recognized board and ITI in relevant trade. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Notification issued for 450 posts, candidates will not have to give any exam

According to the notification issued by South East Central Railway (SECR), 20 posts of fitter, 20 posts of carpenter, 20 posts of welder, 90 posts of COPA, 40 posts of electrician, 25 posts of stenographer (English), 15 posts of plumber, 15 posts of Painter and 10 posts of Wireman are vacant.

According to the notification issued by South East Central Railway, the minimum age of the candidates is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated on September 1, 2021. SC, ST candidates will be provided with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Relaxation in upper age limit of 3 years will be provided to OBC candidates. Relaxation in age limit of 10 years will be provided to physically handicapped candidates. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of merit list. For more details of age limit, candidates refer to the official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates can apply at apprenticeshipindia.org with necessary details. Candidates selected for the posts must also bring their medical certificate at the time of document verification. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification.

BPSC postponed this exam, here is the full notification