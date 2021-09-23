Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway RRC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Started for 3093 Apprentice at rrcnr.org

Railway RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website. The last date for submission of application is 20 October 2021.

RRC has published notification for the recruitment of 3093 vacancies under the Apprentices Act 1961 providing training in various Divisions/Units/Workshops on 14th September 2021. Candidates who are 10th passed and ITI pass will be eligible to apply for these posts.

The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from October 20, 2021. SC and ST candidates will be provided age relaxation of 5 years. OBC candidates will be provided 3 years relaxation. PWD candidates will be given a relaxation of 10 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

HSSC Constable Answer Key 2021: HSSC has released the answer key of Constable GD, here’s how to check

To apply for these posts, one should have passed 10th with 50% marks from recognized institute. Also, candidates should have ITI in relevant trade. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Candidates will be selected on these posts on the basis of Selection Screening and Scrutiny. There will be no written test for this exam. To apply for these posts, candidates can through the official website, the last date to apply for these posts is October 20, 2021. To apply for apprenticeship, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are provided relaxation in the application fee.

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these posts, these candidates can apply