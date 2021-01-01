Railway Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Technical Assistant Posts. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Technical Assistant Posts. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested candidates can attend the interview conducted for the recruitment. Official Notification Official Website of Konkan Railway konkanrailway.com Available on.

A total of 14 posts of Technical Assistant will be recruited through this process. In which, 7 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) and 7 posts of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) are included. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant will be given a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Junior Technical Assistant will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with 60% marks from a university recognized by AICTE. Apart from this, candidates should also have work experience. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Let us inform that the interview for the recruitment to the post of Senior Technical Assistant will be held from 20 September to 22 September. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Assistant, the interview will be conducted from 23 September to 25 September. Candidates will have to appear for interview at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extn – Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 180011. Candidates must not forget to carry other necessary documents apart from the application form to attend the interview. For more details candidates can check the notification available on the official website.