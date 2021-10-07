Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment 2021 to fill more than 4000 vacancies in various trades

Railway Recruitment 2021: This is a golden opportunity to get a job in railways. South Central Railway has issued recruitment notification (South Central Railway Recruitment 2021). Here trainees are offered opportunities in more than 4000 positions in various trades including AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrician, Fitter.



Recruitment campaign has been started for 4103 posts for training under the Trainees Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 3. Candidates can get more details about recruitment at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

These posts will be recruited in Railways (Railway SCR Recruitment 2021)

AC Mechanic – 250 posts

Carpenter – 18 posts

Diesel Mechanic – 531 posts

Electronic Mechanic – 92 posts

Electrician – 1019 posts

Fitter – 1460 posts

Machinist – 71 posts

MMTW – 5 posts

Welder – 553 posts

Painter – 80 posts

Who can apply?

Must have passed Class X or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board with at least 50% marks. Candidate must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade from National Trade Training Council or State Vocational Training Council.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

To apply for the position, candidates must be at least 15 years of age and not older than 24 years by October 4, 2021. However, the SC will be allowed certain rest for up to 5 years. , ST candidate. Also, for OBC candidates, the age exemption will be up to 3 years.

Application fee

Eligible candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 for Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021. So SC, ST and women candidates do not have to pay any application fee. Application fee should be paid online through Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card, SBI UPI.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

