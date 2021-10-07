Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment 2021 to fill more than 4000 vacancies in various trades
- Great opportunity to get a job in railways.
- 10th pass, bumper recruitment for ITI people.
- Apply online by November 3.
Recruitment campaign has been started for 4103 posts for training under the Trainees Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 3. Candidates can get more details about recruitment at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.
These posts will be recruited in Railways (Railway SCR Recruitment 2021)
AC Mechanic – 250 posts
Carpenter – 18 posts
Diesel Mechanic – 531 posts
Electronic Mechanic – 92 posts
Electrician – 1019 posts
Fitter – 1460 posts
Machinist – 71 posts
MMTW – 5 posts
Welder – 553 posts
Painter – 80 posts
Who can apply?
Must have passed Class X or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board with at least 50% marks. Candidate must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade from National Trade Training Council or State Vocational Training Council.
Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
To apply for the position, candidates must be at least 15 years of age and not older than 24 years by October 4, 2021. However, the SC will be allowed certain rest for up to 5 years. , ST candidate. Also, for OBC candidates, the age exemption will be up to 3 years.
Application fee
Eligible candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 for Railway Trainee Recruitment 2021. So SC, ST and women candidates do not have to pay any application fee. Application fee should be paid online through Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card, SBI UPI.
Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification
