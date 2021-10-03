Railway Recruitment 2021: RRC Eastern Railway Applications invited on 3366 apprentice posts

Railway Recruitment 2021: The registration will start from October 4, 2021 and will end on November 3, 2021. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 3366.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Apprentice in Eastern Railway. Eligible candidates may apply online through the official site of RRC ER at er.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration will start from October 4, 2021 and will end on November 3, 2021. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 3366.

According to the official notification, 659 posts are vacant in Howrah division, 1123 posts in Sealdah division, 412 posts in Asansol division, 100 posts in Malda division, 190 posts in Kanchanpara division, 204 posts in Liluah division and 678 posts in Jamalpur division. For details of vacancies candidates refer official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidate should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent from a government recognized board with minimum 50% marks and ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. However, for Welder (Gas & Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman, Wireman, Carpenter, Painter (General) trades, the minimum educational qualification should be 8th class pass and ITI from a recognized school. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Recruitment is going on for more than 400 posts, can apply till this date

Candidates age limit is 15 to 24 years to apply in Eastern Railway. SC ST category candidates will be given a relaxation of up to 5 years. OBC category candidates will be provided 3 years relaxation in the upper age limit. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list for the posts of Apprentice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 3 November 2021. Candidates can take a print out of the application for future reference.

Recruitment on these posts in Sashastra Seema Bal, candidates will be selected like this