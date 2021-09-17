Railway Recruitment 2021: Short Notice released for Apprentice Posts at rrcnr.org. Check here for latest updates

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has issued a notice for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961. As per the notice, all the interested candidates can visit the official website from September 20. rrcnr.org You can apply through online. The last date to apply is 20 October 2021.

Through this process, a total of 3093 vacancies of Apprentice will be recruited. For recruitment to these posts, candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Along with this, the candidate should have ITI pass certificate in the relevant field. For other information including educational qualification and age limit, candidates should wait for the release of notification.

All interested and eligible candidates RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 From 20 September to 20 October 2021 through the official website rrcnr.org. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to this recruitment.

Apart from this, South East Central Railway (SECR) has released the notification for the recruitment of 432 Apprentice posts in various trades. All interested candidates can apply through official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in till 11 October.

SI Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to the posts of sub inspector and constable, salary up to Rs 1.14 lakh per month

Candidates age should be between 15 years to 24 years as on July 1, 2021 to apply for these posts. However, there is a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates. Whereas, SC/ ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years and Ex-servicemen and PWD candidates 10 years. Check official website for more details.

UPSC: Dr. Nidhi clears UPSC exam in first attempt before self-study