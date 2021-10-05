Railway Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway SCR Recruitment 2021 for 4103 Apprentice Posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) has released the notification for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in. You can apply through The last date to apply is November 3, 2021. A total of 4103 posts will be recruited for various trades by the Railways under Secunderabad Division.

According to the notification issued by Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR), 250 posts of AC Mechanic, 18 posts of Carpenter, 531 posts of Diesel Mechanic, 1019 posts of Electrician, 92 posts of Electronic Mechanic, 1460 posts of Fitter, Machinist. 71 posts, 5 posts of MMTW, 24 posts of MMW, 80 posts of Painter and 553 posts of Welder are vacant.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have passed 10th or its equivalent (under 10+ examination system) with 50% marks from a recognized university and candidates should have ITI in relevant trade. To apply for these posts, the age of the candidates is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. SC and ST candidates will be provided with a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. On the other hand, OBC category candidates will be given a relaxation of 3 years. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

The selection of candidates to the posts of Apprentice will be done by preparing a merit list taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both class 10th and ITI examination. Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in from 04 October to 03 November 2021.

