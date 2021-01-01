Railway Recruitment 2021: Technical Assistant Posts on konkanrailway.com No Written Test

Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant posts for USBRL Project to be operated in Jammu and Kashmir (UT). The vacancies are available on the official website of RCL at konkanrailway.com. There are seven (7) posts for Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) and seven (7) posts for Junior Technical Assistant (Civil). Out of these, there are 5 posts for OBC and 2 posts for ST category candidates. The number of vacancies in Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) is 5 for OBC category candidates and 2 for ST category.

Candidates maximum age should be 30 years for the post of Senior Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Junior Technical Assistant as on September 1, 2021. 35,000 per month will be given to the selected candidates on the posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil). At the same time, the selected candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) will be given 30 thousand rupees per month. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil), the candidate should have full time engineering degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) from AICTE recognized universities with 60% marks. Must have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in civil construction in Railway or PSU or reputed private company. To apply for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil), the candidate should have full time engineering degree BE / B. Tech (Civil) with 60% from recognized universities approved by AICTE.

Interview Test Date for KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021

Date of Interview for Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) – 20 to 22 September, 2021 (from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Date of Interview for Junior Technical Assistant (Civil): 23 to 25 September, 2021 (9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Venue of Interview: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extn- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (UT)- Pin 180011

Interested and eligible candidates attend the walk-in-interview along with a copy of the prepared application in the prescribed format given on KRCL website konkanrailway.com along with 1 set of original and attested copies. Go to the interview with all the necessary certificates (Age Proof, Qualification, Caste Certificate, Experience etc.). For more details candidates refer the official notification.

