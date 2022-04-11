Education

Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies for Goods Train Manager Posts in Railways, Apply Soon – rrb Railway Jobs Southwestern Railway Recruitment for Goods Train Manager Check Details

Railway Recruitment 2022: South Western Railway has invited applications for the post of Goods Train Manager. 147 posts are to be filled in Railways. This is a great opportunity for a government job. The application process for these posts is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website rrchubli.in till April 25, 2022. More details about the vacancies are given below.

Railway Recruitment Vacancy Details
The recruitment of South Western Railway will fill 147 vacancies of Goods Train Manager.

Railway Recruitment Eligibility
Graduates can apply for these positions.

Railway Recruitment Age Limit
General category candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age. For OBC category it should be between 18 to 45 years. The maximum age limit for candidates in the reserved category is 47 years.

Railway recruitment selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test followed by document verification and medical test.

South Western Railway Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: First go to jobs.rrchubli.in/gdce.

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the website.

Step 3: Register now by submitting the requested information.

Step 4: Upload and sign the certificate.

Step 5: Print the application confirmation after completing all the procedures.

