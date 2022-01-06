Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railway Direct Recruitment 2022: Many posts will be walked-in on this day, Rs. 95000 per month, see details

Highlights Railway recruitment notification issued.

Walk-in-interview on medical positions.

Candidates up to 53 years of age can apply.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railway has published the notification of Medical Practitioner Recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates will be selected through walk-in-interview. Candidates looking for a job in the medical field have a great opportunity to participate in Railway Direct Recruitment.



The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill the posts of Physician, Anesthesia and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in Central Railway. Eligible candidates wishing to apply for these posts can appear for the interview on 11th January, 2022. Important information about Central Railway recruitment and direct link of notification is given below. Note that candidates will be recruited on contract basis.

Railway Vacancy 2022 Details

Physician – 04 posts

Anesthesia or Intensivist – 04 posts

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) – 10 posts

Total number of vacancies – 18 posts

Educational Qualification

Specialist: Degree in Medicine is an MBBS degree recognized by the Medical Council of India.

GDMO: MBBS degree in Medicine in Part II of Schedule III.

Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age limit of candidates appearing for walk-in-interview should not be more than 53 years on 1st January, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions at higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out how much you will be paid

Physician – Rs. 75000 per month

Anesthesia or Intensivist – Rs. 95000 per month

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) – Rs. 95000 per month

Walk-in-interview when and where will be the direct recruitment of Railways

Candidates will be awarded Bharat Ratna on 11th January 2022 at 11 am. You have to be present for the interview at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai-400027. Candidates can visit the official website of Central Railway for more details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification