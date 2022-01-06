Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railway Direct Recruitment 2022: Many posts will be walked-in on this day, Rs. 95000 per month, see details
Highlights
- Railway recruitment notification issued.
- Walk-in-interview on medical positions.
- Candidates up to 53 years of age can apply.
The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill the posts of Physician, Anesthesia and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in Central Railway. Eligible candidates wishing to apply for these posts can appear for the interview on 11th January, 2022. Important information about Central Railway recruitment and direct link of notification is given below. Note that candidates will be recruited on contract basis.
Railway Vacancy 2022 Details
Physician – 04 posts
Anesthesia or Intensivist – 04 posts
General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) – 10 posts
Total number of vacancies – 18 posts
Also read: UP Accountant Recruitment 2022: Accountant Bumper 8000+ Vacancies in UP, 12th Pass Applied, Find Out Salary
Educational Qualification
Specialist: Degree in Medicine is an MBBS degree recognized by the Medical Council of India.
GDMO: MBBS degree in Medicine in Part II of Schedule III.
Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The age limit of candidates appearing for walk-in-interview should not be more than 53 years on 1st January, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions at higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Also read: UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment in UP Police, more than 900 posts, up to Rs. 1.12
Find out how much you will be paid
Physician – Rs. 75000 per month
Anesthesia or Intensivist – Rs. 95000 per month
General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) – Rs. 95000 per month
Walk-in-interview when and where will be the direct recruitment of Railways
Candidates will be awarded Bharat Ratna on 11th January 2022 at 11 am. You have to be present for the interview at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai-400027. Candidates can visit the official website of Central Railway for more details.
Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification
#Railway #Recruitment #Central #Railway #Direct #Recruitment #posts #walkedin #day #month #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.