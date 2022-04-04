Education

Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for more than 2900 posts in Railways, 10th pass candidates will get jobs without examination

11 seconds ago
There are bumper vacancies in the railways for people looking for government jobs. A good job opportunity has become available in Railways. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway (ER) will recruit trainee candidates in various trades in its various units including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Lilua, Jamalpur etc. The recruitment will be for a total of 2972 ​​posts. The application process for these posts will start from April 11. The deadline to apply is May 10, 2022. If you want to apply for these positions, you should read the information given below carefully.

Post details

Howrah Division

Fitter – 114
Welder – 25
Mechanical (MV) – 04
Mechanical (Diesel) – 06
Machinist – 04
Carpenter – 02
Painter – 05
Lineman (General) – 05
Wireman – 03
Refrigerator & AC Mechanic – 08
Electrician – 89
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMT M) -02

Lilua Workshop

Fitter – 240
Machinist – 33
Turner – 18
Welder – 204
Painter General – 15
Electrician – 45
Wireman – 45
Refrigeration and air conditioning – 15

Sealdah Division

Electrician Fitter – 34
Welder – 22
Electrician – 10
FCO – 7
Wireman – 03
Oil Engine Driver / P-04
Oil Engine Driver / AC – 07
Lineman – 1
AC Fitter – 13
Make Fitter – 112
Electrician – 10
DSL / Fitter – 10
Electronics Mechanic – 75
References. And AC – 35
Make Fitter – 114
Electrician – 10
DSL / Fitter – 10
Welder – 13
Carpenter – 7
Fitter – 10
Blacksmith – 32
Painter – 10

Kancharapara Workshop

Fitter – 60
Welder – 35
Electrician – 66
Machinist – 6
Wireman – 3
Carpenter – 8
Painter – 9

Malda Division

Electrician – 40
Refrigeration and air conditioning – 6
Fitter – 47
Welder – 3
Painter – 2
Carpenter – 2
Mechanical (Diesel) – 38

Asansol Circle

Fitter – 151
Turner – 14
Welder (G&E) – 96
Electrician – 110
(Diesel) – 41

Jamalpur Workshop

Fitter – 251
Welder (G&E) – 218
Machinist – 47
Turner – 47
Electrician – 42
Diesel Mechanic – 62

Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks in total. They must also have National Trade Certificate in Notified Trade issued by NCVT / SCVT.

Selection process
There will be no examination for selection of candidates. This selection will be made through a merit list based on the marks obtained in Class X.

Age limit
Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Application fee
For Gen / OBC, application fee is Rs. Is 100.
There is no charge for SC / ST / PWBD / Women candidates.

Apply like this

  • First of all go to the official website www.rrcer.com.
  • Now submit the information requested in the application.
  • Now submit the photograph, signature and other documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Print the application after completing all the procedures.

