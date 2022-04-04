Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for more than 2900 posts in Railways, 10th pass candidates will get jobs without examination

There are bumper vacancies in the railways for people looking for government jobs. A good job opportunity has become available in Railways. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway (ER) will recruit trainee candidates in various trades in its various units including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Lilua, Jamalpur etc. The recruitment will be for a total of 2972 ​​posts. The application process for these posts will start from April 11. The deadline to apply is May 10, 2022. If you want to apply for these positions, you should read the information given below carefully.Fitter – 114Welder – 25Mechanical (MV) – 04Mechanical (Diesel) – 06Machinist – 04Carpenter – 02Painter – 05Lineman (General) – 05Wireman – 03Refrigerator & AC Mechanic – 08Electrician – 89Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMT M) -02

Lilua Workshop



Fitter – 240

Machinist – 33

Turner – 18

Welder – 204

Painter General – 15

Electrician – 45

Wireman – 45

Refrigeration and air conditioning – 15

Sealdah Division



Electrician Fitter – 34

Welder – 22

Electrician – 10

FCO – 7

Wireman – 03

Oil Engine Driver / P-04

Oil Engine Driver / AC – 07

Lineman – 1

AC Fitter – 13

Make Fitter – 112

Electrician – 10

DSL / Fitter – 10

Electronics Mechanic – 75

References. And AC – 35

Make Fitter – 114

Electrician – 10

DSL / Fitter – 10

Welder – 13

Carpenter – 7

Fitter – 10

Blacksmith – 32

Painter – 10

Kancharapara Workshop



Fitter – 60

Welder – 35

Electrician – 66

Machinist – 6

Wireman – 3

Carpenter – 8

Painter – 9

Malda Division



Electrician – 40

Refrigeration and air conditioning – 6

Fitter – 47

Welder – 3

Painter – 2

Carpenter – 2

Mechanical (Diesel) – 38

Asansol Circle



Fitter – 151

Turner – 14

Welder (G&E) – 96

Electrician – 110

(Diesel) – 41

Jamalpur Workshop



Fitter – 251

Welder (G&E) – 218

Machinist – 47

Turner – 47

Electrician – 42

Diesel Mechanic – 62

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks in total. They must also have National Trade Certificate in Notified Trade issued by NCVT / SCVT.

Selection process

There will be no examination for selection of candidates. This selection will be made through a merit list based on the marks obtained in Class X.

Age limit

Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Application fee

For Gen / OBC, application fee is Rs. Is 100.

There is no charge for SC / ST / PWBD / Women candidates.

Apply like this

First of all go to the official website www.rrcer.com.

Now submit the information requested in the application.

Now submit the photograph, signature and other documents.

Pay the application fee.

Print the application after completing all the procedures.

