Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for more than 2900 posts in Railways, 10th pass candidates will get jobs without examination
Post details
Howrah Division
Fitter – 114
Welder – 25
Mechanical (MV) – 04
Mechanical (Diesel) – 06
Machinist – 04
Carpenter – 02
Painter – 05
Lineman (General) – 05
Wireman – 03
Refrigerator & AC Mechanic – 08
Electrician – 89
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMT M) -02
Lilua Workshop
Fitter – 240
Machinist – 33
Turner – 18
Welder – 204
Painter General – 15
Electrician – 45
Wireman – 45
Refrigeration and air conditioning – 15
Sealdah Division
Electrician Fitter – 34
Welder – 22
Electrician – 10
FCO – 7
Wireman – 03
Oil Engine Driver / P-04
Oil Engine Driver / AC – 07
Lineman – 1
AC Fitter – 13
Make Fitter – 112
Electrician – 10
DSL / Fitter – 10
Electronics Mechanic – 75
References. And AC – 35
Make Fitter – 114
Electrician – 10
DSL / Fitter – 10
Welder – 13
Carpenter – 7
Fitter – 10
Blacksmith – 32
Painter – 10
Kancharapara Workshop
Fitter – 60
Welder – 35
Electrician – 66
Machinist – 6
Wireman – 3
Carpenter – 8
Painter – 9
Malda Division
Electrician – 40
Refrigeration and air conditioning – 6
Fitter – 47
Welder – 3
Painter – 2
Carpenter – 2
Mechanical (Diesel) – 38
Asansol Circle
Fitter – 151
Turner – 14
Welder (G&E) – 96
Electrician – 110
(Diesel) – 41
Jamalpur Workshop
Fitter – 251
Welder (G&E) – 218
Machinist – 47
Turner – 47
Electrician – 42
Diesel Mechanic – 62
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks in total. They must also have National Trade Certificate in Notified Trade issued by NCVT / SCVT.
Selection process
There will be no examination for selection of candidates. This selection will be made through a merit list based on the marks obtained in Class X.
Age limit
Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.
Application fee
For Gen / OBC, application fee is Rs. Is 100.
There is no charge for SC / ST / PWBD / Women candidates.
Apply like this
- First of all go to the official website www.rrcer.com.
- Now submit the information requested in the application.
- Now submit the photograph, signature and other documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Print the application after completing all the procedures.
