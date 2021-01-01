Railway Recruitment Notification 2021: Apply online for Railway Group C Post at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment Notification 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for various posts of Group C (Administration, Other Functional Area) through Sports Quota in Western Railway. Eligible and interested candidates for the posts can fill the application form available on the official website of RRC – rrc-wr.com. The last date to submit RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 application is 3rd September 2021.

A total of 21 posts are to be recruited under the Sports Quota of RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021. Recruitment will be based on the test and evaluation of sports achievements as well as the educational qualification of the candidate.

According to the notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Cell, the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 2 will be given a pay scale of Rs 19900 to 63200 and the selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 3 will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to 69100. Selected candidates on Pay Matrix Level 4 will be given pay scale from Rs.25500 to Rs.81100. At the same time, the selected candidates on the posts of Pay Matrix Level 5 will be given a pay scale from Rs 29200 to Rs 92300.

The selection of candidates for these posts will be based on trial, sports achievement, educational qualification and evaluation. Only candidates found fit in the trial will be considered for the next stage. To know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details, candidates must read the official notification given on the official website rrc-wr.com and apply only after that.





