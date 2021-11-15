Railways changed the card of the inauguration ceremony of Kamlapati station, removed the names of many leaders including Digvijay Singh, MJ Akbar

The names of 13 people’s representatives of Congress-BJP, including the Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Minister, Union Railway Minister, were included by the Railways in the invitation card for the inauguration of Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. The railways argued for adding the names of Congress MLAs that the railway track is passing through their assembly constituency.

In front of BJP’s protest, the railways changed the card of the inauguration ceremony of Kamlapati station. A few hours before the program, the names of many leaders including Digvijay Singh, MJ Akbar were removed. Only the names of Prime Minister Modi, Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav were kept in the card.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday. The name of this station was earlier Habibganj Railway Station. Now it has been changed to Rani Kamalpati station. The station is equipped with world class facilities like airport. Named after the queen of the Gond kingdom of Bhopal, the station has a central concourse connecting all the platforms with modern world class facilities.

However, controversy has also been added to the inauguration ceremony of Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. After distributing the invitation card for the launch ceremony, the Railways has changed it. Sources say that the change was made after the objection of the BJP. This decision was taken late in the night. After the distribution of the cards, the Railways removed the names of nine Congress-BJP leaders.

Not only Congress but BJP leaders’ names were also removed from the card. Only Prime Minister Modi, Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav were named. It is said that among the cards are Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, MP Pragya Singh Thakur, MP Ramakant Bhargava, Rajya Sabha MP MJ Akbar, Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Digvijay Singh, BJP MLA Krishna Gaur, Congress MLA Arif Aqueel, Congress MLA Arif Masood and BJP MLA Surendra Patwa’s name was dropped.