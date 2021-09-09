Rain in Jharkhand: Jharkhand I am getting worse and worse Sadaken Bani Talab Kai Makan Dubey

In Jharkhand, the rains that have been continuing for about 72 hours have left only water in the surrounding areas, including the capital Ranchi. Somewhere the roads were flooded, while in some places the low-lying areas were flooded. The rains have affected people’s lives in the rural areas of the capital. Due to the rain in the city, water accumulated near Argora Chowk on the highway, giving a lake-like view. Part of the road was completely submerged in rainwater. The water was so full that two-wheelers were seen approaching on the other side of the road. Pedestrians also had to face many difficulties.Most parts of the city were found to be under water on Wednesday morning after incessant rains that started from the night. The Silagai River overflows in Chanho. The water level is four feet below the bridge. Abhishek Anand, a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said that this was the first time that the monsoon had caused deep depression. The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has turned into deep depression. It is raining all over the state. Deep depression is the condition before a storm forms in the sea. He said there would be less rain from Thursday and light to moderate rain for three to four days in some places.

Crop damage due to excess rainfall

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was 128.4 mm in Kudu. Mandar 126.2 mm, Archi 115 mm, Lohardaga 105.6 mm, Latehar 105 mm, Ramgarh 104.8 mm rainfall was recorded. Ranchi received 58 mm of rainfall. Ranchi received 1404 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 15. Vegetable growers are frustrated as the rice crop has been washed away due to incessant rains. The vegetables grown in the fields have been destroyed by the rains, so the prices of vegetables are also likely to go up.

All dams and rivers run out

Many rivers in Hazaribagh are flooded due to rains. The water level of Topanchi Lake, Maithon and Panchet dams is flowing above the danger mark. Here the Kharkai river in Jamshedpur has reached near the danger mark. At the same time, the risk of floods has increased in the low lying areas of Jamshedpur city. Many houses in Jugasalai and Bagbera have been flooded since morning. The river Sanjay has overflowed in Chakradharpur. Traffic was disrupted for hours as trees were cut down at several places in Chaibasa.