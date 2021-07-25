Rain Triggered Landslide Hits Coal Mine In Pakistan, Four Killed

The workers were digging deep inside the mine for coal, when a landslide occurred on Saturday.

Lahore. Four workers were killed in a landslide following heavy rain at a coal mine in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province. According to media reports, the workers were digging deep inside the mine for coal, when a landslide occurred on Saturday. All the workers got stuck in it. This mine is located in Shahrag area of ​​Harnai district.

A senior official of the mine authority said they were trapped inside and efforts to rescue them from debris in the landslide did not work. According to Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of Balochistan Coal Mines Workers’ Federation, explosions inside coal mines due to gas leaks or landslides are common occurrences.

He said that the authorities do not care about such a dangerous situation. The workers have to work in such difficult conditions. Mining accidents happen regularly in Balochistan. Harnai district has been considered as the most dangerous area for coal workers.

A similar incident was also reported in March, when seven miners died after an explosion. Due to this they had gone underground in the same area. In another coal mining incident in the province’s Bolan district in March, six workers were killed in a methane gas explosion inside the mine.