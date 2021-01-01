Raina picks Dhoni over Tendulkar: Suresh Raina chooses MS Dhoni over Sachin Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni? Suresh Raina voted for the veteran cricketer for the post of Prime Minister

Highlights Suresh Raina said goodbye to international cricket last year

Former left-arm batsman Raina played 78 T20 internationals

Raina is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

New Delhi

Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina is currently preparing for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Renowned left-arm batsman Raina, popularly known as Mr IPL, said goodbye to international cricket last year.

Raina, who is playing in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has been instrumental in helping the team to a number of victories with his excellent batting.

Surprised by the BCCI’s decision, Jadeja asked the question – why was a mentor needed overnight?

Raina recently interviewed RJ Raunak. In this interview, Raina is asked when Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar stand in an election. One of them is going to be the Prime Minister by one vote. And that one opinion is yours. Who will that vote go to? Raina’s answer to this is Dhoni. Then RJ asks if you know Tendulkar. On this Raina says yes, he is also a player, but the captain has to vote, doesn’t he?

Farooq came in support of Engineer Dhawan, saying- I don’t think a player with the same strength as Shikhar should be in the test.

CSK has started the current season in the best way. He has played 7 matches so far this season in which he has won 5. With 10 points, Dhoni’s team is second in the table behind Delhi Capitals.

After CSK, Raina would like to play for Delhi Capitals

When Raina is asked another question, which team would he be in if he gets a chance to play for any team other than Chennai in the IPL? On this, the UP cricketer said that he would definitely like to play for Delhi. Because Delhi is closer to my home than Muradnagar.

Did the England Cricket Board ban its players from playing in IPL 2021? Learn what Saba Karim says

Raina’s international cricket career

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for India. He has scored 768 runs in Tests, including one century and seven fifties, while he has 5615 runs in ODIs. In the meantime, the left-handed batsman has scored 5 centuries and 36 fifties. Raina has scored 1605 runs in T20s including one century and five fifties.