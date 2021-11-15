raina-wife-priyanka-daughter-gracia-house-ghaziabad-worth-18-crores-has-luxurious-interior-with-largest-showroom-like-shoe-store-see-inside-photos – In luxurious bungalow under 18 crores Suresh Raina lives with wife Priyanka, no less than a showroom, even a home-made shoe store; View Photos

Suresh Raina lives with his family in a bungalow worth 18 crores in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad. His bungalow is equipped with luxury amenities. There is also a shoe store in this luxurious bungalow which is not less than a showroom.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina had said goodbye to international cricket last year along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He and his wife are often dominated on social media. His daughter Gracia is also very popular on social media. Raina lives in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh with his entire family including his parents.

Suresh Raina’s house is located in Rajnagar, a posh area of ​​Ghaziabad. According to media reports, the cost of his house is around Rs 18 crore. Raina lives here with his parents, wife Priyanka and children Gracia and Viroy. Apart from this, he also has a home in Lucknow, the capital of UP and Delhi, the capital of the country.

Talking about Suresh Raina’s bungalow in Ghaziabad, it is very luxurious. The interior of this house is equipped with one-of-a-kind facilities. There is also a shoe store in this house which looks no less than a showroom. Apart from this, things like big living room, big room, big kitchen etc of this house also make it more luxury.

Suresh Raina with his parents and daughter (Source- Instagram @SureshRaina)

Large sofas, beautiful curtains and big screen TVs lying in the living room also add to its beauty. At the same time, the bedroom of Raina’s house is also not less than anywhere. His bungalow also has a big lawn where Raina is often seen doing workouts.

Shoe store at Suresh Raina’s house (Source- facebook/@DashingRaina.fp)

Suresh Raina has been seen spreading fire for Chennai Super Kings in IPL after saying goodbye to international cricket on 15 August 2020. Now it remains to be seen whether they are retained by CSK in the mega auction to be held next year or go for bidding in the open auction.

Inside the house of Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka (Source- Instagram @SureshRaina)

However, there is also speculation that if Dhoni does not play the next IPL, then Raina can also take retirement from the IPL. Both the veterans also said goodbye to international cricket together. Earlier, Dhoni had announced his retirement, about half an hour later, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement.