Rainbow Six Extraction is full of creepy aliens in new trailers



Beforehand often known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft lastly revealed Rainbow Six Extraction throughout its Ubisoft Ahead convention on Saturday. The presentation began with a cinematic reveal; Extraction is set in the identical Rainbow Six universe, that includes Siege operators equivalent to Hibana, who’s gone Lacking in Motion. United beneath the Rainbow Exogenous Evaluation and Containment Staff (REACT), you kind a staff with different operators on a rescue mission and face a creepy alien risk often known as the Archean. Right here’s the trailer:

A deep dive gameplay trailer reveals Extraction as PvE co-op expertise for as much as three gamers the place you’ll have the ability to select from a roster of 18 Rainbow Six Operators with their very own distinctive devices, weapons, and talents. Extraction is set throughout 12 maps, which characteristic procedurally generated challenges, and a various set of enemies and infestations that evolve into better threats the deeper you go in. Working along with your staff, utilizing techniques, and making powerful choices will likely be important to survival.

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Collection X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia on September sixteenth.