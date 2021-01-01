Rainy session of UP Legislative Assembly from today

The rainy session of the UP Legislature will begin on Tuesday, August 17. At an all-party meeting on Monday, the opposition promised full cooperation to run the hall. However, the five-day convention could witness a clash between the ruling party and the opposition. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the government on all issues, including Kovid, inflation, farmers’ movement, unemployment and law and order. At an all-party meeting on Monday, the opposition unanimously demanded an extension of the convention.Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit called an all-party meeting on Monday to ensure smooth conduct of the convention. The Speakers sought the cooperation of the party leaders for a positive and quality discussion in the House. In the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi said that the government is ready to discuss every issue.

The Chief Minister said that as per the parliamentary tradition, the rule is to meet the Legislature three times a year. Despite the Corona epidemic, this tradition is being followed by the government. Corona is under control in UP but it is not over yet, so vigilance and protection is required.



Opponents will play his role

Opponents surrounded the government for a short session, promising cooperation. SP leader Narendra Verma, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, BSP leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali and SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded extension of the convention. Opponents accused the government of stealing its mouth from the burning issues of the masses in the name of corona infection. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and Apna Dal S leader Dr Leena Tiwari.

The government will approve the supplementary budget on the 1st

On the second day of the monsoon session, the government will present the supplementary budget in the House on August 18 and after discussion on August 19, the government will approve it. Earlier, the House was not scheduled to meet on August 19, but the government amended the proposed program a second time and put it in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, which was approved. With this, the rainy session will again have five days of meetings.

Following the approval of the Business Advisory Committee, a condolence motion will now be moved in the House on the first day of the session, August 17. Legal proceedings will be held on August 18 with a notice of death of the former members. At 12:30 pm on the same day, the Yogi Government will present the first supplementary budget of the year in the House. On August 1, after discussing the supplementary budget and considering the demands, the government will approve it in the House.

