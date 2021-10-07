Raipur schoolboy beaten: Five men stopped him and beat him with belts, kicks and punches

Highlights A video of a schoolboy being beaten up in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has gone viral

In the viral video, five people are beating a student

The video of the beating has gone viral on social media

Police have not yet taken any action in the matter

Raipur

A viral video has surfaced that the capital of Chhattisgarh is openly bullying. In this video, a boy in a school uniform is stopped on the way and beaten with a belt. At the same time, some children are kicking and punching him. The video of the beating has now gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from the Ganj police station area. The faces of the accused are clearly visible in the video. But so far no action has been taken.

In Raipur, criminals are roaming fearlessly and beating people on the way. A similar case has come to light. The video of the incident is going hugely viral on social media. It is being said that the people who beat him have some old argument with the student. The video shows five people being beaten. It is said that the five accused have already eaten the air of jail.

The student has not lodged any complaint with the police. The motive behind the beating is believed to be unknown. But after the video surfaced, questions are being raised on Raipur police as to how fearless criminals in the city are killing people. A few days ago, a video of two people molesting a girl went viral. Police took action after the news came to light.