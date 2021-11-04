Raised Rs 50 to Rs 6, Rakesh Tikait said on petrol-diesel prices, asked question on gas cylinder

Giving relief to the people a day before Diwali, the central government has cut VAT on petrol and diesel. The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, has targeted the Modi government regarding these cuts. He increased the price by Rs 50 and reduced it by Rs 6. It should be brought down to 60-65.

Talking to a private news channel, Rakesh Tikait said that there is a need to reduce oil prices further. At the same time, regarding the reason behind this, Tikait said, “The government has made this deduction for the coming elections. The government wants to show that look, we have given the gift of Diwali.” He said that by bringing the price of oil by Rs 100, he has reduced by Rs 5-10. The rate at which the price of oil has increased, the rate of crops should also be increased accordingly.

However, regarding the reduction in oil prices, Rakesh Tikait said that this will give a breath of relief but there is a need to cut more. On the other hand, regarding the prices of gas cylinders, he said that he has cut oil prices marginally, but what happened to the prices of gas cylinders, what happened to the prices of other things?

Let us tell you that the Modi government is facing the anger of the people regarding the rising inflation in the country. It is believed that in view of this, the Central Government on Wednesday decided to cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. After this decision, many states have also cut VAT at their level.

Significantly, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Bihar have cut VAT on petrol and diesel. The special thing is that out of these, assembly elections are going to be held in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Manipur next year. After the reduction in VAT, there may be a shortfall of about 60,000-65,000 crore in the tax collection in the current financial year.