Raising Dion Season 2 Series 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD by Filmyzilla Website

Raising Dion Season 2 Netflix

You can watch the Raising Dion Season 2 Series online on Netflix. You can watch the first episode of the Raising Dion Season 2 series live on Netflix starting 01 February 2022.

Raising Dion Season 2 Series Info:

Full Name: Raising Dion Season 2

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date: 01 February 2022

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Raising Dion Season 2 (2022) Series Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Raising Dion Season 2 Information

First Episode Release date: 4 October 2019 (United States)

Series Directed by-Seith Mann, Dennis A. Liu, Neema Barnette, Rachel Goldberg, Darren Grant

Series Writing Credits-Carol Barbee, Dennis Liu, Yvonne Hana Yi, Michael Poisson, Kimberly Ndombe, Leigh Dana Jackson, Edward Ricourt, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia

Series Produced by-Dennis A. Liu, Poppy Hanks, Leigh Dana Jackson, Amy Libowsky, Seith Mann, Edward Ricourt, Carol Barbee, Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, Michael B. Jordan, Charles D. King, Robert F. Phillips, Kim Roth, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia, Darren Grant, Montez A. Monroe, Juanita Diana Feeney, Scott J. Wallace, Dennis Liu

Series Music by-Kris Bowers

Series Cinematography by-Armando Salas, Jon Delgado, Richard J. Vialet, Peter Flinckenberg

Series Film Editing by-Elisa Cohen, Scott J. Wallace, James Wilcox, William Yeh

Series Casting By-Christine Kromer, Carla Hool

Series Production Design by-Kalina Ivanov, Bruton Jones

Series Art Direction by-Sharon Davis, Hugo Santiago, Doug Fick

Series Set Decoration by-Summer Eubanks, Kristie Thompson

Series Costume Design by-Kairo Courts, Charlese Antoinette Jones, Tiffany Hasbourne

Series Production Management-Damien Lubiak, Justin Campbell, Canella Williams

Series Special Effects by-Wes Aylor, Durk Tyndall, Zackary Monroe Keeler, Ian Sutton, Brian Wade

Series Animation Department-Chris Getman, Adam Klein, Harrison Wang, Simon Decombel

Series Casting Department-Toni Avalos, Celia Becerra, Rebecca Carfagna, Derek Hersey, Alyssa Jacobson, Meagan Lewis, Debbie Andrews, Michael Brian

Series Location Management-Matt Beaty, Renay Nailon, Jason Sargis, Johnny Chen, James Billy Hill III, Ricky Tyree, Reid Pittman, Luis Clar, Marc Del Santro, Lenzi Sealy, Michael Woodruff, Joseph Aguado

Series Music Department-Henry van Roden, Jessica Harrison, Pierre Charles, Sahil Jindal, Michael Dean Parsons, Alec Sievern, Gabe Hilfer, Forrest Gray, Michael Brake, Connor Warren Smith

Series Script and Continuity Department-Laura Noxon, Janine Gosselin, Aimee Bell, Hajar Mainl, Kimberly Loveless, Toni Crey

Series Transportation Department-Neil Castles Jr., Stephen Edward Austin, Alison Biles, Roxie Caswell, Samantha Holzem, Yvonne Kirkland, Shanda Scott, Philip Taylor, Connie Biles, Mary Anne Evans, Kathleen Webster, Jared Penny, Vernon Stacey, Cua-Cua Apey.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Raising Dion Season 2 series and you should also know the story of Raising Dion Season 2 series. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of the Raising Dion Season 2. A widowed single mom discovers that her son has super powers and tries to figure out how to raise him safely and responsibly.

Where to see Raising Dion Season 2?

Top Cast Of Raising Dion Season 2 Series

Actor Role In Raising Dion Season 2 Series Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Warren, 17 episodes • 2019–2022 Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, 17 episodes • 2019–2022 Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu, 16 episodes • 2019–2022 Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, 16 episodes • 2019–2022 Sammi Haney as Esperanza, 15 episodes • 2019–2022 Jazmyn Simon as Kat, 15 episodes • 2019–2022 Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills, 11 episodes • 2019–2022 Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, 9 episodes • 2019 Deirdre Lovejoy as Charlotte Tuck, 8 episodes • 2019 Rome Flynn as Tevin Wakefield, 8 episodes • 2022 Josh Ventura as David Marsh, 8 episodes • 2022 Aubriana Davis as Janelle Carr, 8 episodes • 2022 J Harrison Ghee as Kwame, 7 episodes • 2019 Skyler Elyse Philpot as Steffi, 6 episodes • 2019–2022 Tracey Bonner as Simone, 6 episodes • 2022 Moriah Brown as Willa Stokes, 5 episodes • 2019 Dana Gourrier as Tessa, 5 episodes • 2019 Donald Paul as Mr. Anthony Fry, 5 episodes • 2019

Name: Raising Dion Season 2

Year: 2022

Country- United States

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

