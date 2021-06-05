Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Raistar is an Indian affirm materials creator who’s common inside the Free Fire neighborhood. He has 32 movies on his YouTube channel and boasts 4.65 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai, aka Complete Gaming, is moreover a gaming affirm materials creator who makes movies related to Free Fire. He inside the imply time boasts a subscriber rely of 24.7 million on YouTube.

This text compares the stats of Raistar and Ajjubhai in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has carried out 15855 squad video video games and has secured 2676 victories, making his recall value 16.87%. He bagged 52332 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.97 in this mode.

When it entails the duo mode, the YouTuber has carried out 4478 fits and has 705 Booyahs to his title, translating to a recall value of 15.74%. He has 14355 frags in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of three.80.

Raistar has moreover carried out 3526 solo video video games and has triumphed in 401 of them, asserting a recall value of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has carried out 21 squad fits inside the current ranked season and has 2 victories to his title, translating to a recall value 9.52%. He has 48 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of two.53.

The affirm materials creator is however to play a sport inside the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has carried out 11644 squad fits and has received on 2832 instances, asserting a recall value of 24.32%. He bagged 43849 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.98 in this mode.

The affirm materials creator has received 333 of the 1750 duo video video games that he has carried out, making his recall value 19.02%. He has 6915 frags in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.88.

Ajjubhai has moreover carried out 925 solo fits and has 82 Booyahs to his title, translating to a recall value of 8.86%. With a Okay/D ratio of two.80, he has 2363 frags in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has carried out 144 squad video video games inside the current ranked season and has secured 71 victories, making his recall value 49.30%. He has 873 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of 11.96.

The YouTuber has moreover carried out 55 ranked duo fits and has triumphed in 18 of them, translating to a recall value of 32.72%. With 314 kills to his title, he has a Okay/D ratio of 8.49 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has carried out 14 ranked solo video video games this season and has received on 3 times, asserting a recall value of 21.42%. He has 60 frags in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of 5.45.

Comparability

Ajjubhai has better stats than Raistar inside the lifetime squad and duo fits. In the meantime, Raistar has the brink inside the lifetime solo video video games.

The 2 avid avid gamers’ stats inside the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be when put subsequent as Raistar is however to play a sport. Then again, in the case of the ranked squad fits, Ajjubhai has a better Okay/D ratio and a better recall value than Raistar.

Exhibit: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re discipline to alternate as a result of the affirm materials creators proceed to play additional video video games in Garena Free Fire.

